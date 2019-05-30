Tamar Braxton Responds To Fan Who Flirts With Her Man: ‘This Is My BF’

Don’t even think about creeping around David Adefeso’s Instagram. After one fan got a little too flirty with Tamar Braxton’s bae, she told that thirty ‘boo’ to scram!

It all started innocently enough. “After spending the holiday weekend hanging with the boys and attending the epic finale of [Kandi Burruss] #WelcomeToTheDungeon tour with the sensational [Tamar Braxton, 42], I really need some recovery time,” David Adefeso, 49, posted to Instagram on May 29. The photo David uploaded showed him looking like a snack because one particular fan was ready to eat him up. “Hey U,” a user named nellie.baybay wrote, which – in 2019 – is no big deal. Fans flirt online all the time, but in this instance, nellie’s comment caught the attention of one Tamar Estine Braxton.

“Hey boo! I’m Tamar from Baltimore,” the Braxton Family Values star wrote in response to the flirting. “This is my boyfriend David… so correction sis… hey Ya’ll.” There you go. Don’t come creeping around Tamar’s man. Though, when The Shade Room captured the whole exchange, Tamar had to pop up in TSR’s comments section to tell everyone to find their chill. “How about EVERY BODY calm TF down!!!! I was JOKIN!!! I can have any man that I want to, time and place that I choose to, but I think [you] know that I would rather be here with you… yeah.

Tamar’s message about how she can have “any man that I want to,” when after declaring that David is her boyfriend, seems a bit contradictory. However, it is pretty much on brand for her. In March, she posted a message to her Instagram Stories – “I’m Single…ready to mingle tho” – which was odd, considering she said she met a man a few months earlier. “I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you, God — he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” she told Wendy Williams during a September 2018 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

The man – who Tamar described as being from Nigeria and having gone to Harvard — was David. The Nigerian native moved to the United States when he was 21. At age 22, he passed all four parts of his CPA exam. He became one of the youngest MBA students to graduate from Harvard Business School, and from there, he hit up Wall Street. He was a multi-millionaire by the age of 32. In 2017, he started a company called Sootchy, a “technology venture powered by a smart artificial intelligence-driven system with one objective in mind: completely eliminate student loans in America.” So, Tamar’s (maybe?) man is rich, smart, and looking to change the world.