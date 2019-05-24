David Adefeso: 5 Things To Know About Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend

Tamar Braxton has been flaunting her romance with David Adefeso quite a bit lately. Here’s more to know about her hunky Nigerian lover!

It’s been almost a year since Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso got together, and they still seem more in love than ever! Now that the two have gone public with their romance, Tamar hasn’t been shy about posting with her man on social media, and she seems SO happy. Tamar split from her husband of nine years, Vincent Herbert, in October 2017, but David has helped heal her broken heart. Here’s more to know about the 49-year-old:

1. How did he meet Tamar? Tamar first began hinting that she had a new man in her life back in 2018, and during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in September, she confirmed that she had been in a new relationship for about three months. “I met him at a friend’s birthday party,” she explained. “Thank you God! He’s so fine.” She didn’t reveal David’s identity at the time, but she did dish a bit about his looks and career. It wasn’t until April 2019 that Tamar and David made their official debut as a couple at the premiere party for Braxton Family Values.

2. He grew up in Nigeria. David didn’t move to the United States until he was 21 years old. “I arrived in NYC from Lagos on my 21st birthday with $250 in cash, no job, no friends and no place to live,” he admitted in a social media post. “But I had big plans.”

3. He’s well educated. When David was just 22 years old, he passed all four parts of his CPA exam. He then attended Harvard Business School, where he became one of the youngest MBA students to graduate from the program.

4. He’s a multi-millionaire. After graduating, David began working on Wall Street, and became a multi-millionaire by the age of 32. He was operating his own finance company that had offices across the country, from New York to LA.

5. His focus is now on eliminating student loans across the country. In November 2017, David started his own company called Sootchy. The decision came after what he described as a “chance encounter” at a cocktail party — he met a young woman who was three years out of college and still had $120,000 in loans to pay off. After doing research about the issues with student loans in the U.S., David made it his mission to try and fix the problem. Sootchy is “a technology venture powered by a smart artificial intelligence driven system with one objective in mind: completely eliminate student loans in America. We will use technology to fix what is broken and give our children a chance.”