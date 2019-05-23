Tamar Braxton, 42, Smooches With Her BF & Shows Off Her Rock Hard Bikini Body In Steamy Beach Video

Tamar Braxton is happy and in love and she’s not afraid to show it, as her pre-Memorial Day weekend video clearly demonstrates. But the singer’s romantic clip was cut short when her 5-year-old caught her kissing her man.

If there was ever any doubt that Tamar Braxton, 42, is loved up with her boo David Adefeso, her May 23 Instagram post set the record straight. The singer posted a clip of her kissing her Nigerian hunk on a beach, while they showed off their fit bodies. The mom-of-one looked fab, revealing her rock hard abs in a skimpy bikini. Her man also proved that he’s no slouch when it comes to rippling muscles by flaunting his buff chest. In the brief clip Tamar and David shared a very passionate kiss before they had to cut their loving short because her 5-year-old son Logan was watching.

“Logan looking at us. Hi Logan,” Tamar said in the video, before bursting into laughter. The Braxton Family Values star also made light of the clip by adding a hilarious Instagram caption. “It’s hard to date and try to be cute when u have a 5 year old who is CLEARLY not playing with you😩😩😂😂,” she wrote. “🥂🍾cheers to the weekend 💕 y’all be safe and have a ball😘.” She then noted that she’ll be spending time with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, who’s currently in the middle of her “Welcome To The Dungeon Tour.” Tamar added, “I’ll be at the #kandidungeonparty.”

Tamar’s friends and fans approved of the video and congratulated her on finding love again after splitting from her ex Vincent Herbert, 46. “Y’all look sooo in love and I’m LOVINGGG it. Beyond happy for you Tay,” one person wrote. “You are glowing Tamar! I am so happy for you that you finally found true happiness!” another fan added. “Damn…he look like he wanna eat your whole two lips and your tongue,” yet another person joked.

Tamar and Vincent, who are going through a divorce, were married for nine years before calling it quits in 2017. They have one child together, Logan, who seems to be keeping a very close eye on his mother and her boyfriend!