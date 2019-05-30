Ben Affleck sure has been putting in plenty of daddy time with son Samuel lately. Yet again he’s being a doting dad while picking up his little guy from school.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sure have things dialed when it comes to their three kids. The 46-year-old actor has been spending plenty of time with his son Samuel lately, especially when it comes to school runs. He was seen picking up with seven-year-old from school on May 30, walking with Sam while having a sweet conversation with him. Ben looked casual in the same grey and red plaid shirt he’s worn several times this month and jeans with his hands in his pockets as the two walked down the sidewalk in Brentwood, CA.

Samuel wore a blue track suit with a red and orange stripe across the chest of his jacket. He also lugged a backpack containing all of his school supplies. On May 24, Ben picked Samuel up from school and the two went out for frozen yogurt afterwards, though this time around the sweet treat run apparently wasn’t in the cards.

The Justice League star has got to spend lots of fun time together this spring with Samuel, as he’s one of the coaches of his son’s little league baseball team. He’s regularly seen on Sundays along with Jen cheering on their son during games at a Santa Monica, CA ballpark. Sam’s team is the Dodgers, and the uniform is Los Angeles Dodgers’ blue and white, which has become a conundrum for massive Boston Red Sox fan Ben.

“I do have to wear a [Los Angeles] Dodgers hat because that is the team,” Ben revealed during a March 14 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show. “But you know, it’s one of those things you love it so much. It’s the dad dream to be the coach of your son or your daughter and their Little League team. It’s very exciting.”