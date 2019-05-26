Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Put On Happy Family Display At Son Samuel’s Baseball Game

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have to be the cutest divorced couple ever. They were all smiles while cheering on son Sam at his Sunday baseball game.

The very best celeb couple at co-parenting — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner — are at it again, The friendliest exes in the world spend so much time together with their three kids, and on Sunday, May 26 it was group quality time to watch seven-year-old son Samuel’s little league baseball game in Santa Monica, CA. The event was a family affair as daughters Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 13, came along to watch. Fortunately they were able to beat the rain that hit the city later in the day. Ben’s a huge Red Sox fan and it must do his heart good to watch his son play baseball.

Jen looked warm and comfy in a grey sweater with white stripes across the chest. She paired it with tight blue skinny jeans with distressed tears at the knees. Ben looked ready for a day at the ballpark in a white t-shirt, a grey hoodie and jeans and red sneakers. He wore a blue LA Dodgers baseball cap, which matched his son’s blue Dodgers jersey. Ben, 46, has been looking really fit and healthy lately, as his buff torso could be seen through his tee.

Ben’s had plenty of dad duty this week, as he was spotted picking Sam up at school on May 23, and his son wore a cute red nose in honor of Red Nose Day which his classmates celebrated. The event aims to bring awareness and raise money towards child poverty. On May 18 he took Sam and Seraphina to the Brentwood Country Mart to go book shopping, because even though school is almost over with the summer coming, reading is always cool.

Supermom Jennifer somehow manages to squeeze in time for all three of her kids’ favorite activities. On May 24 she did an Instagram tutorial about how frustrating it is to fit a sleeping bag into a stuff sack for one of her daughter’s weekend Girl Scouts campouts. “Allow my tutorial to enhance this weekend’s glampout. 🏕 #girlscouts #wheresmybadge #competent,” she captioned the hilarious video. Hopefully the glaminping trip went well, as it looks like Sam’s baseball game sure did.