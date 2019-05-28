Noah Cyrus, 19, Shows Off Her Booty In Sexy Mirror Selfies & Big Sis Miley Responds

Noah Cyrus DID that. The little sis of Miley Cyrus is all grown up & proved it when she took to Instagram with a super steamy mirror selfie in which she flaunted her curvy bottom.

There’s a new wild child in the Cyrus family. While Miley, 26, was once known for her attention-grabbing antics, it’s her younger sis Noah, 19, who’s doing the honors these days. The stunner took to Instagram on May 26 with an incredibly risqué selfie, stripping down to just her underwear for her 4.9 million followers. In the photo, she wore a tiny, cropped tee and a pair of red thong undies. The slideshow post contained two photos, with the second being the more scandalous of the two. The singer turned her bottom towards the camera for that one, showing off her boots and an ample amount of skin. “Pull the lever Kronk!!!! WRONG LEVEEEEEEEER!!!!!!!!” she captioned the post, quoting a scene from the Disney film, Emperor’s New Groove. The star looked drop-dead-gorgeous as her mile long tresses cascaded down her back in both photos.

Needless to say, Noah’s sexy snapshot garnered plenty of attention, and even her sister Miley approved of the daring photo! “MY GROOVE! 💔 Miss u,” she commented below the pic. However, she wasn’t the only celeb to do so. Paris Hilton chimed in and co-signed the post with a flame emoji, and “Panda” rapper Desiigner slid into the comments section with a heart emoji. Noah was showered in love from her fellow celebs after posting her steamiest IG photo yet!

Noah is clearly feeling sexier and more confident than ever these days, and she’s not afraid to show it. In April, the singer shared a mirror pic of herself, in which she wore nothing but a strapless, bandeau bra top and gray sweatpants. She even took a moment to clap back at haters who wrote hurtful comments below the photo that day. There’s no dulling this lady’s shine as she continues her steamy selfie roll.

Can we get a slow clap? Noah is looking SO damn good and she’s not afraid to show it! Cheers to Noah for aways being the utmost body positive both on and off social media.