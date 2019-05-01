Noah Cyrus Fires Back At Troll For Mocking Her Breasts In Sexy Selfie – See Perfect Clap Back

Step aside, haters! Noah Cyrus clapped back in the BEST way when a critic left a rude comment on her Instagram pic.

Noah Cyrus, 19, has no time for people who leave hurtful comments on her Instagram photos! Earlier this week, the singer shared a mirror selfie of herself, in which she’s wearing nothing but a strapless, bandeau bra top and gray sweatpants. The ensemble is cool and casual, but also super sexy, with the 19-year-old’s toned stomach on display. She’s seated on the counter in a massive bathroom for the pic, and is wearing little to no makeup for a completely natural look. While most people commented about how great she looked, though, one person couldn’t help but say something rude.

“My 13 yr old friend has bigger t**s than you,” the hater wrote. Well, Noah wasn’t going to just let him get away with it, and so she clapped back, “U look at ur 13 yr old friends t**s?” SLAY! Luckily, Noah doesn’t seem too bothered by the hate, and she received love from stars like Katy Perry, Paris Hilton and Dinah Jane from Fifth Harmony on the photo. Paris commented with a ‘heart eye’ emoji, while Katy wrote, “No one else can feel it for you.” Noah’s older sister, Brandi Cyrus, also commented with a series of lightning strike emojis.

Noah is no stranger to posting sexy pics on her Instagram. In fact, just before that mirror selfie, she posted another one, in which she wears a bra top and jeans, with nothing else. Earlier this week, she also shared some bikini pics, with her backside facing the camera for a sexy look from behind.

Of course, Noah comes from a famous family, so she’s been dealing with scrutiny for probably as long as she can remember. Her sister, Miley Cyrus, is no stranger to getting hate online, either, so she has someone to lean on if things ever get tough, too!