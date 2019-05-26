‘The Biggest Loser’ Contestant Daniel Wright Dies At 30 After Lengthy Cancer Battle

Daniel Wright, who previously competed on ‘The Biggest Loser’ with his now-wife Rebecca Wright, sadly died on May 26 after a battle with leukemia and former contestants took to social media to express their heartbreak.

Daniel Wright, 30, who was a former contestant on The Biggest Loser, died after losing his battle with cancer on May 26, multiple sources confirm to HollywoodLife, and it didn’t take long for many fellow contestants of the reality series to speak out about the sad situation. Daniel, who was married to fellow former contestant, Rebecca Wright, 34, was diagnosed with leukemia after the marriage and although he went on to beat the disease, it returned again in late 2018. Shortly after news spread about his death, the outpouring of love and tributes started.

“you are a hero to many and I’m saddened to hear the news.. Rebecca Wright you are in our thoughts and prayers,” former Biggest Loser contestant Jay Kruger wrote on Facebook. “I am so so heartbroken to hear about Daniel Wright this morning. He has fought SO HARD during his battle with cancer & more. This man is one of the kindest people I have ever met & was a true difference maker in this world! His faith never faded, even in the darkest of times. I am honored to have known him!!!” former contestant Courtney Crozier Respess also wrote on Facebook.

Rebecca wrote updates about Daniel’s condition regularly on Facebook since the cancer came back and on May 24, two days before his death, she revealed that he was getting treatment at a hospital after seeing blood in his stool the previous night and coughing it up that morning.

“So last night Daniel Wright had a lot of blood clots come out of his stool &this morning he threw up blood so they are doing a Endoscopy here in the next couple of hours to find the source of the bleed & then clamp,band,flush,or cauterize the source,” Rebecca wrote in her Facebook post. “This comes with complications be cause he is so sick but more if we do nothing! Yesterday, the Lord broke me down & today because of your prayers & my pleading our Lord has made me warrior strong!! I will let you know when they will be doing the procedure as soon as I know. He is much more alert today but still quite foggy. Once that’s all finished they’re going to be switching him back to the CVVHD or continuous dialysis because he’s so weak and we need to get him to make that urine!! Man alive this is insane & alone seems impossible but with GOD all things are possible🙌🏼🙌🏼 THANK YOU for your prayers & well wish I adore you all!!!!”

A GoFundMe page was previously set up for Daniel and his medical costs in Dec. 2017 and donations are still being accepted to help Rebecca with the costs after his death at the link HERE.

We’re sending all those affected by Daniel’s death many healing wishes during this difficult time.