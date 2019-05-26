‘KUWTK’: Kris Confronts Khloe & Calls Her Out For Not Being ‘Nice’ To Corey Gamble

Khloe and Kim Kardashian get a little sick of Corey Gamble always hanging around their mom and Kris Jenner puts her foot down during the May 26 episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kim Kardashian, 38, have been more on guard with Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 38, because he continues to be so secretive. The drama hits the fan after Kanye West, 41, texts Corey and says he finds it weird that the KarJenners have never met any of Corey’s family. While Khloe and the girls think Kanye’s delivery was bad, but they do agree with what he’s saying. Kris immediately gets on the defensive.

Kris, 63, invites Khloe to Palm Springs for what Khloe thinks is a girls’ trip. However, when Khloe and Malika Haqq show up, Corey is there. That instantly puts Khloe in a mood. Corey ends up hearing that Khloe and her sisters have been talking about him and he tries to say something to Khloe at dinner. Khloe just gets up and walks away.

Later, Kris sits down with Khloe to have a heart-to-heart about the Corey situation. Khloe admits that she was “caught off guard” when Corey showed up on the Palm Springs trip. Kris agrees that she should have said something, but that’s not an excuse for how Khloe’s treated Corey. “I think it’s really important for Khloe to understand that she really needs to get on my bandwagon because Corey is a part of the family. He isn’t going anywhere and she needs to be nice,” Kris says.

Kris admits that she feels ganged up on. She just wants her kids’ support. “Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life,” Kris says. Khloe apologizes to her mom.

At the end of the episode, Kim and Khloe have a heart-to-heart with Corey about how they’re feeling. They explain how they saw their dad go through different relationships and get manipulated by women. They’re just worried about their mom and don’t want to see her get hurt. Corey is totally upfront and honest about everything. They get on the same page about everything and all is well.