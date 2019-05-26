Kanye West spoke up about his feud with the younger rapper on David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ on Netflix.

Kanye West, 41, opened up about his feelings toward Drake, 32, after the two had a feud last year, in an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix. Well, at first, Kanye didn’t even name the younger rapper! “An artist which I will not mention, because I’m not allowed to mention him or any of his family members,” Kanye began to say about Drake, which The Daily Beast reported ahead of the episode’s release. “Well, we had a little beef last year.” Kanye said about the feud that stemmed from Kanye producing Pusha T’s Grammy-nominated album Daytona, which slammed Drake in lyrics.

“He has this line that I love that says, ‘I told my story and made history’ — like made his story and made history,” Kanye continued. “That’s what we do, we tell our story and then people relate to that story.” He added, calling Drake his “friend,” “I have a friend who told me that my power is my influence,” he said. “And I said my power is my ability to not be influenced.”

Kanye also discussed his mental health – the star spoke about his experience living with bipolar disorder. “When you’re bipolar, you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” he said. Kanye also mentioned that he has never voted, after being asked if he voted for Donald Trump, 72, in the 2016 presidential election.

The episode will be available to stream on May 31 on Netflix. We’re excited to hear what Kanye has to say – he’s a man of many words!