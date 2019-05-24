Is Christina Aguilera Thinking About Returning To ‘The Voice’ After Adam Levine’s Exit?

Now that OG ‘The Voice’ judge Adam Levine abruptly left show after 16 seasons is there a chance Christina Aguilera will reclaim her old seat? She’s got an itch to be performing again.

Fans of The Voice — as well as fellow judges — were absolutely floored that Adam Levine, 40, has decided to quit NBC’s singing competition. He’s been a staple on the show for all 16 seasons, ever since its 2011 premiere. So does this mean former OG judge Christina Aguilera, 38, is opening to returning? She was a judge on seasons 1 through 3, 5, 8, and 10 before leaving for good. “Christina Aguilera’s not even thinking about The Voice right now but it has nothing to do with Adam. She’s really remaining focused on her residency in Vegas and some tour dates she has coming up,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Christina really missed performing on a regular basis and she’s so excited to be giving her all into that. She really is focusing on her own career right now. With Adam gone, that doesn’t change anything for her at this time,” the insider continues, Her Vegas residency Christina Aguilera: The Xperience opens at the Zappo’s Theater in Planet Hollywood on May 31. Former judge Gwen Stefani, 49, has already been confirmed as Adam’s replacement for season 17 of The Voice, which should make her boyfriend and OG judge Blake Shelton, 42, quite happy.

A second source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “Christina would consider going back to The Voice when and if it ever ends almost like how everyone came back to Idol when they thought that was over but she isn’t really interested in going back as she wants to work on her own music and work in her Vegas stint. They shouldn’t bother to ask her because she will say No.”

As for Adam’s sudden departure, our first source tells us that “Adam felt that it was time to move onto another project which is why he left The Voice, but of course he would be open to returning later down the road. He just was a little more checked out this past season than usual and Adam likes to give his all when he does something. He has expressed to his team he wants to focus more on his own music right now. He’s’ excited to see what’s next.”