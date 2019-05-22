Kristin Cavallari Dishes On Why Reality TV Hasn’t Ruined Her Marriage: ‘We Stayed The Same’

They’re heading into the third season of ‘Very Cavallari’, and Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are keeping their marriage strong! Kristin tells us the secret to their happy marriage in an exclusive interview.

Reality TV is notoriously hard on famous couples (see: Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline), but despite it all, Kristin Cavallari and her husband, former NFL star Jay Cutler, have a perfectly happy and healthy marriage. The couple, who have been married since 2013 and share three kids — Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon — haven’t let filming Very Cavallari affect their marriage, Kristin told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. The secret? Staying true to themselves.

“On one hand, it’s nice that we work together, because it doesn’t make it 100% work for me,” Kristin said. “So to film with Jay, we have time to spend together and we are very much ourselves on the show. We’re about to start shooting season three and it hasn’t changed our relationship. We have stayed the same [as we were] before the show. It hasn’t effected us. Neither Jay or I look at it… what is the right thing to say? It’s a job for me, and Jay is doing it to support me.”

How sweet is that? Kristin is a busy bee right now when it comes to reality TV. Not only does she shoot her E! show with her husband, but she’s also the host of the smash hit Paradise Hotel. For the uninitiated, Paradise Hotel is a dating competition series in which sexy singles stay at a tropical resort, attempting to remain there as long as possible by pairing up with another guest. Each week, one single leaves the hotel, and another hottie arrives to take their place. Obviously, Jay and the kids aren’t involved with this one!

Speaking of reality shows… Kristin doesn’t want to return to The Hills! Kristin told us back in March that while she was down to make a cameo on the reboot of the MTV reality show, she didn’t want to commit to being a full member of the cast. “I don’t think I could’ve gone back to that whole lifestyle,” Kristin said. “As a mom and as a wife — If it was just me and I just had myself to look after, but mentally and emotionally, I could not have gone back to that same place. There’s just no way. Would it have been fun to make a little cameo? Absolutely. I’m kind of glad to just be a viewer in that sense.”

Paradise Hotel airs Thursdays at 8:00pm on FOX. Very Cavallari season 3 is currently filming!