BTS Sizzles With Electric Performance Of ‘Boy With Luv’ During ‘The Voice’ Finale

BTS made their epic debut on ‘The Voice’ with one incredible performance. The K-pop sensation performed their latest hit ‘Boy With Luv’ and it was the definition of perfection.

When BTS performs, it’s practically impossible to not start dancing. The group took the stage during The Voice season 16 finale to perform “Boy With Luv.” As usual, BTS sounded amazing and their choreography was flawless. Their performances are always top notch. Halsey, Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, OneRepublic, the Jonas Brothers, and more also performed during the finale.

BTS is taking over the world one performance at a time. The global superstars are currently in the middle of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, with their latest concert taking place in New Jersey. They’ll perform next on May 25 in Brazil, followed by concerts in London, Paris, and Japan. The group recently released their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona. “Boy with Luv” just hit #8 on the Hot 100 charts. The chart-topping group has hit #1 on the Billboard charts three times in less than 11 months.

This year has been the year for BTS. The group channeled legendary band The Beatles during their appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They also kicked off Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series on May 15 in Central Park. Fans camped out for days to see the BTS boys perform.

In addition to performing, BTS is also dipping into the mobile game world. BTS will be releasing a brand-new mobile game called BTS WORLD, which will be a story-based simulation game that will take players on an interactive journey. Fans will be able to access 10,000 exclusive brand-new photos and 100 exclusive video clips.