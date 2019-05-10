BTS WORLD: 5 Things To Know About BTS’ New Mobile Game

BTS has taken over the music world and now they’re taking over the apps world. The K-pop group is releasing a mobile game called BTS WORLD that you’re going to need to download ASAP. So, what is BTS WORLD all about?

BTS continues to expand and we are so here for it. BTS WORLD is coming to a cell phone near you very soon. The K-pop phenomenon will be releasing a brand-new mobile game that’s everything the ARMY has ever wanted and more. BTS will connect with fans even more with this app. The app, from Netmarble Corp., is available for pre-registration now.

1. BTS WORLD is a story-based simulation game that will take players on an interactive journey. “BTS WORLD was developed with the players in mind from the very beginning,” Seungwon Lee, Chief Global Officer of Netmarble, said in a statement. “Not only do they get to experience something entirely different, but they’re also getting access to a tremendous amount of new and exciting content we created with BTS specifically for the game.” This app isn’t just an app about BTS. The group helped create the app themselves.

2. The app will give players and fans access to new BTS photos and more. BTS WORLD includes 10,000 exclusive brand-new photos and 100 exclusive video clips. The app will allow players to virtually interact with members through a 1:1 interactive system. The group is taking their love for their fans to a whole new level with BTS WORLD.

3. The pre-registration site will give you a sneak peek at what BTS WORLD has to offer. There’s a game introduction, a BTS story, and “From BTS,” a special preview of the game’s “mobile function” that lets players interact virtually with group members. The pre-registration site will also feature a mini game, pairing players with the member they match with best as a manager through a short series of questions.

4. Downloading the app will be super easy. BTS WORLD will be released worldwide on iOS and Android devices. Since iOS is Apple’s mobile operating system, iPhones and iPads will be able to download the app. Android devices include Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more.

5. There is no release date for BTS WORLD just yet. The latest updates will be made available on the BTS WORLD Twitter account, the BTS WORLD site, or btsw.netmarble.com.