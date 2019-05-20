Wendy Williams Reveals She Went On 2 Dates In 1 Night & Proves She’s Living Her Best Single Life

Wendy Williams is living it up in her new NYC ‘bachelorette’ pad, which she says has a ‘revolving door’! The host revealed that she had 2 dates on May 18, one of which ended up taking place at her apartment!

Wendy Williams, 54, said she felt “refreshed” after a busy weekend of outings with two men! The newly single talk show host got candid about her active dating life, and her secret to keeping her breasts lifted during “Hot Topics” on her show, Monday, May 20. She opened daytime talk show with a recap of her Saturday night, which started off with date No. 1.

“My bachelorette pad has sort of become the flop house and the stomping grounds and I mean that in a good way,” she said. admitting, “Might as well have a revolving door.” Wendy went on to reveal that she attended Kandi Burruss‘ Welcome to the Dungeon Tour, which hit New York City on Saturday night. “Kandi was in town… So, I’m always up for fun, so I said, ‘Let’s go!'”, Wendy recalled, before revealing that although her night out was to do “research” for “Hot Topics”, it also doubled as a date.

“And, I was with somebody, so I was like, ‘Alright maybe we can go some place else or something,'” Wendy continued. “This is how single Wendy is, right. This is the new me. — I was with a really handsome, something,” she explained. Unfortunately, Wendy did not disclose the identity of her handsome date.

Then, she confessed to having another man in the rotation on that same night! “I had lined up a second date perhaps in my mind, because I had tickets or the ‘Saturday Night Live’ wrap party for the season,” Wendy revealed. But, the pair never made it to the party. Instead, “My second date ended up just coming over as opposed to us going out,” she said with a smirk. It’s unclear who the second man was, and if he spent the night at Wendy’s bachelorette pad.

The host’s dating scoop came just a few days after she went on a whole rant about her new single life on her show. After she cleared up rumors that she has a boyfriend (which she doesn’t), Wendy told her studio audience that she’s dating often!

“I go out a lot, because I’m a good time girl, I like to have fun,” she said on May 14. “I am right now, a young and pretty New York city girl. I have the ultimate bachelorette pad, high a top everything… I’m really reclaiming my life. I don’t have a boyfriend, but, I have to admit, I’m rediscovering my love for men.” She later noted that the “parade of men will continue” as she continues to “pleasantly” work through her divorce with Kevin Hunter.

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin — who was her manager, as well as a producer on The Wendy Williams Show — on April 10. Kevin was removed from the show shortly after Wendy served him with divorce papers. They were married for nearly 22 years, and share one child together, a son, Kevin Jr., 18.