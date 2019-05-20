Wendy Williams Shares The Secret Behind Her Perky Chest As She Rocks Plunging Gown In New Pic

Wendy Williams was more unfiltered than usual on her show, Monday, when she got candid about her breast implants! And, her latest photo from her date on Saturday night may be her hottest pic yet!

Wendy Williams, 54, revealed the secret to her lifted breasts during her show on May 20th. Despite getting breast implants nearly 25 years ago, the talk show host admitted that because she decided to have the implants surgically placed under her breast muscle, she hasn’t had to go back under the knife for a lift. “I went to the show and, look,” she said, showing off a photo of her outfit she wore to a concert on May 18 — [SEEN HERE].

Wendy looked stunning in a cleavage-baring black dress and white sneakers for her night out. “I’m telling you, under-the-muscle implants since 1994!”, she confessed, adding, “They still stay up! If you’re going to do it, go under the muscle!”, she informed her studio audience.

Wendy wore the sultry ensemble for a date night with one of the multiple men she’s currently seeing. The host and an unidentified “handsome” man attended Kandi Burruss‘ Welcome to the Dungeon Tour on Saturday night together. Unfortunately, she did not disclose the man’s identity. But, Wendy did admit that Kandi’s show was one of her two dates on that same night.

“I had lined up a second date perhaps in my mind, because I had tickets or the ‘Saturday Night Live’ wrap party for the season,” Wendy explained. But, the pair never made it to the party. Instead, “My second date ended up just coming over as opposed to us going out,” she said with a smirk. It’s unclear who the second man was, and if he spent the night at Wendy’s bachelorette pad.

Wendy’s busty confession and her dating scoop, came just a few days after she gave an update on her new single life. In a “single” rant on her show (May 14), she admitted that she’s having blast living in her new “bachelorette pad” in New York City as she “pleasantly” works on her divorce with her now estranged husband, Kevin Hunter.