Wendy Williams Shares The Secret Behind Her Perky Chest As She Rocks Plunging Gown In New Pic
Wendy Williams was more unfiltered than usual on her show, Monday, when she got candid about her breast implants! And, her latest photo from her date on Saturday night may be her hottest pic yet!
Wendy Williams, 54, revealed the secret to her lifted breasts during her show on May 20th. Despite getting breast implants nearly 25 years ago, the talk show host admitted that because she decided to have the implants surgically placed under her breast muscle, she hasn’t had to go back under the knife for a lift. “I went to the show and, look,” she said, showing off a photo of her outfit she wore to a concert on May 18 — [SEEN HERE].
Wendy looked stunning in a cleavage-baring black dress and white sneakers for her night out. “I’m telling you, under-the-muscle implants since 1994!”, she confessed, adding, “They still stay up! If you’re going to do it, go under the muscle!”, she informed her studio audience.
Wendy wore the sultry ensemble for a date night with one of the multiple men she’s currently seeing. The host and an unidentified “handsome” man attended Kandi Burruss‘ Welcome to the Dungeon Tour on Saturday night together. Unfortunately, she did not disclose the man’s identity. But, Wendy did admit that Kandi’s show was one of her two dates on that same night.