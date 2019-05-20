Gigi Gorgeous Admits Wedding Planning Is Getting ‘Stressful’ & Reveals Why Plans For Kids Are At A ‘Standstill’

More than a year has passed since Nats Getty proposed to Gigi Gorgeous, and so the YouTube star gave HollywoodLife an update on her ‘checklist’ leading up to the big day.

Gigi Gorgeous, 27, will be walking down the aisle with her fiancée and oil heiress Nats Getty, 26, before this fall. The famous YouTuber could feel the pressure when HollywoodLife asked how wedding planning was going at the book signing event for Gigi’s new memoir, “He Said, She Said: Lessons, Stories, and Mistakes from My Transgender Journey,” at The Beverly Center in Los Angeles on May 15. “[Wedding planning is] going great…killing it,” Gigi told us, but admitted that “it’s getting very stressful” because the nuptials will be happening this summer in 2019.

Nats popped the big question to Gigi in March 2018, and although 14 months has passed since the elaborate proposal in France, the time needed for wedding planning flew by! “It’s kind of one of things where it creeps up on you, I guess,” Gigi explained to HollywoodLife. “I thought it was all fine, and then I’m like, ‘Wait, this is our checklist of s**t to do?’ It’s very stressful, but I feel like I work well under pressure.” And Gigi is not in this alone. “Nats is kind of a perfectionist when it comes to stuff like this. I think we’ll be fine,” the blonde beauty assured us.

As the wedding date draws near, thoughts of babies are only natural — but are they on Gigi’s mind? The social media star had always been vocal about her desire to have children, but Gigi repeated twice that she and Nats are now “at a standstill” in their plans to potentially become parents. “It is all about the wedding right now,” Gigi revealed. And before worrying about floral arrangements and other wedding details, most of the socialite’s attention was reserved for her memoir! “The book has kind of consumed my life. This has been my baby for two years,” she told us. “Going on the book tour and doing this, and even just being at the Beverly Center, I know a lot of people who have done books and they don’t get many tour dates, let alone two in LA, the jaded city. It’s like one of those things where I just feel really blessed and I feel like the time is now for the book. I worked really hard on it. I just want to do all I can.”

So, there may be “no time for babies right now,” as Gigi told us — but she hasn’t let go of her dreams of becoming a parent. “Maybe after marriage,” she added. “I would love to carry. I know Nats would love to carry. I think both of us are worried about losing our bodies. I guess that’s a popular fear. I’m not opposed to carrying them both at the same time.”