Corinne Olympios Admits She Thinks Hannah Brown Was A ‘Random’ Choice For ‘The Bachelorette’

Corinne Olympios is one of the most notorious Bachelor Nation alum of all time — so, of course, we HAD to get her opinion about Hannah Brown and this season of ‘The Bachelorette’!

We can always count on Corinne Olympios to keep it real with her opinions on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and that’s exactly what she did when we caught up with her EXCLUSIVELY about Hannah Brown’s season. “I just hope she’s a good Bachelorette,” Corinne admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at The Hustle premiere in Hollywood. “Because for me…that was very random. They’re making some really weird choices for Bachelors and Bachelorettes. But we’ll see!” We pressed her to find out what was so ‘weird’ about the decision, and Corinne added, “Just, like…very random. They just seem really random. Arie [Luyendyk Jr.] was random. Colton was obvious, come on. But Hannah was very random.”

However, that’s not to say that she doesn’t have faith that Hannah will do a good job. “We’re going to love her spunk,” Corinne confirmed. “I like her spunk and her little one liners. They’re funny!” Corinne admitted that she “honestly doesn’t know” Hannah at all, but plans to watch her season of The Bachelorette “here and there.” And, now that filming the show’s over, her most important advice for Hannah is to “just be real. Just be real to herself. Trust in her gut. Follow your heart.”

Hannah is taking absolutely no bulls*** on her season of The Bachelorette, which she already proved during the May 13 premiere by sending one contestant, Scott, home on the spot after learning that he broke up with his girlfriend just days before filming began. Of course, Hannah has not revealed whether or not she’s engaged, but she did confirm in multiple interviews that she’s “happy,” so we’ll have to see how this plays out!