‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Who Will Be Named The Winner Season 17?

It’s finale night on ‘American Idol’! Either Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda or Madison VanDenburg will be named the winner after a three hour show jam-packed with performances.

To kick off the American Idol finale, judge Lionel Richie takes the stage to perform an upbeat rendition of his hit “Dancing on the Ceiling.” He’s joined by the artists from this season’s top 10 to get the show started off in the BEST way. Of course, the night is all about the finalists: Laine Hardy, Madison VanDenburg and Alejandro Aranda. Laine is up first with a rendition of “Home” by Marc Broussard, and with his vocals, swagger and style all on-point, it’s the perfect performance for him.

Next, Madison takes the stage to sing one of the biggest songs of the year — “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The song just won an Oscar, so there’s a lot to live up to, and she totally delivers! Finally, Alejandro is up to sing an original song called “Millennial Home.” As always, the judges are beyond impressed with Alejandro’s abilities as a singer AND songwriter, and he receives rave reviews.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!