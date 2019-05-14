Ayesha Curry Reveals She Made ‘Rash Decision’ To Get Breast Implants During Postpartum Depression Battle

After a hasty decision to get implants following the birth of her daughter Ryan in 2015, Ayesha Curry now admits she’d do it differently the 2nd time around.

Celebrity cook Ayesha Curry, 30, used her new cover story with Working Mother to get candid about her postpartum plastic surgery. “I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while,” the wife of NBA star Steph Curry revealed. “It came in the form of me being depressed about my body. So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet,” she said in the incredibly honest chat.

For Ayesha, the procedure is something she would never do again. “They’re worse now than they were before. I would never do anything like that again, but I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgement?”

The eye-opening interview not only touched upon her own self image, but that of her daughters, Riley and Ryan. “My own community needs to embrace everyone better. Sometimes I feel like I’m too black for the white community, but I’m not black enough for my own community. That’s a hard thing to carry. That’s why my partnership with CoverGirl was special for me because I felt like I didn’t fit the mold [of a Cover-Girl]… I’m not in the entertainment industry, in the traditional sense. I’m not thin; I’m 170 pounds on a good day. It’s been a journey for me, and that’s why I want my girls to understand who they are—and to love it,” Ayesha says.