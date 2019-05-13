Why Britney Spears May Find It Hard To Terminate Her Dad’s Conservatorship – Lawyer Speaks

Britney Spears has been under her dad’s conservatorship for more than 11 years, but his recent health issues may change things if a judge decides that’s what’s best for the singer.

Britney Spears, 37, has been under her father Jamie Spears‘, 66, conservatorship since Jan. 2008. But after the singer’s dad became seriously ill in November 2018, his status as a conservator “could definitely” shift, according to Richard M. Seff, Esq., California state probate attorney. Seff EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Jamie’s health “could definitely affect his ability to act as conservator.” News of Jamie’s episode broke two months after he was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. His colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery. He spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of doctors and after a long, complicated post-operative period, recuperated at home. If its ruled that he is no longer capable of serving as Britney’s conservator, “the court would probably appoint a professional conservator,” Seff added. “There are professional ‘fiduciaries’ (trustees) that can be appointed by the court.”

In January, the Grammy winner announced an indefinite work hiatus due to her father’s illness and she put her “Britney: Domination” residency at the Park MGM resort on hold until further notice. Britney made this decision to “devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a recent life-threatening illness,” according to a press release. Britney’s statement also said: “I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Just months later in March, Britney checked herself into a mental health facility due to the overwhelming stress she felt from her dad’s declining health, and the pressure from working on her Las Vegas residency before she cancelled it. The “Baby One More Time” songstress checked out one month later and things appear to have shifted when she headed to court with her mom, Lynne Spears, 64, on May 10. Britney reportedly begged a judge to free her from her conservatorship, which was put into place more than 11 years ago and allowed Britney’s father to control all of her assets. She made the request based on claims that Jamie had allegedly committed her to the mental health facility against her will and forced her to take drugs, as we previously reported.

Despite Britney’s request, a judge did not grant such request and there has been no change in the conservatorship at this time, and there won’t be until an expert makes a final evaluation on Britney and the situation. During the court session, Lynne also requested to gain access to Britney’s medical information and treatment plan, as she reportedly does not agree with how Jamie has been handling things. But due to the fact that Lynne and Britney had been estranged for many years, Seff said, “Should she seek to replace Jamie as the conservator – it’s unlikely to be granted.”

When asked why Britney’s conservatorship may have been ordered in the first place, Seff said: “When the conservatorship was granted in 2008 it probably saved Britney’s life and her estate. She was unraveling.” The multi-talented star made headlines beginning in 2007 following a series of publicized struggles and unusual behavior. In Feb. 2006, Britney was photographed driving with her son Sean Federline on her lap instead of in a car seat. The public was shocked by the frightening images of her holding her six-month-old son with one hand, and her other hand on the wheel. Although Britney later admitted it was a mistake, she explained that happened because of paparazzi.

The following year in Feb. 2007 the pop star checked into a drug rehabilitation facility in Antigua for less than 24 hours. Following her release, she shaved her head and then admitted herself to other treatment facilities over the next few weeks. Additionally, the mother-of-two lost physical custody of her children, Sean and Jayden Federline to her ex Kevin Federline, 41, in Oct. 2007, however, the reasons of the court ruling were not made public. These public erratic outbursts and hospitalizations led Britney to be placed on the still ongoing conservatorship.