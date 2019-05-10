Steph Curry Tells Ayesha He’s ‘Proud’ She Called Out Women Flirting With Him: ‘Keep Being You’

After Ayesha Curry admitted how much she ‘hates’ thirsty fans flirting with her husband, Steph Curry celebrated his wife for keeping it ‘authentic’ and not being afraid for sharing her feelings.

“Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there – not afraid of the potential bulls#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you,” Steph Curry, 31, posted to his Instagram Stories on May 9, days after Ayesha Curry, 30, opened up about her displeasure at all the female fans “always lurking” around him. While some fans criticized Ayesha’s remarks, including how she would appreciate if she got some similar attention from the men out there, Steph was totally supportive of his wife in his message. “Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”

Ayesha came under fire after she appeared on the May 6 episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. While talking about how happy she is with Steph and their family – Riley Curry, 6, Ryan Curry, 3, and Cannon Curry, 10 mos. – Ayesha admitted there were parts she didn’t like about their relationship – like, how so many women seem to creep up on her man. “I’m okay with it now and obviously, you know the devil is a liar. The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it,” she said.

However, Ayesha admitted that she was slightly envious of the Golden State Warriors star. “Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that there are all these women throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she added “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ … It’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s looking.”

Somehow, admitting that she enjoys being considered sexually attractive and desirable caused SOME fans to come for Ayesha. She was having none of it. “I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity,” she posted to her Instagram on May 8. “I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month, I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay!”