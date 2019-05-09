Taylor Swift Wears Button Of Sophie Turner As Sansa Stark On ‘EW’ Cover & Fans Are Losing It

Taylor Swift has proven once and for all that she’s totally fine with Sophie Turner being ex Joe Jonas’ bride. She wore a button featuring the actress in her ‘Game of Thrones’ character on her new ‘EW’ cover.

Taylor Swift is here for ex Joe Jonas‘ new wife Sophie Turner, 23. Even though the DNCE singer infamously dumped the 28-year-old superstar in a 27 second phone call in 2008, it’s all water under the bridge. On the new cover of Entertainment Weekly, Taylor is seen wearing a jean jacket covered with buttons of people and things that are important to her and Sophie in character as Game of Thrones‘ Sansa Stark is front and center on her chest. Just below it is Maisie Williams, 22, as Arya Stark. In fact all 26 buttons on Taylor’s jacket are Easter eggs for her fans to decode.

Taylor actually came face to face recently with Joe and Sophie at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, where she and collaborator Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco opened the show with their song “ME!” Right there in the front row were Joe and Sophie, but he danced along to the tune in support. The song features a few lines that could be digs at Joe, with “Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you’ll never find another like” as well as “I know that I went psycho on the phone,” which could be referring to Joe’s breakup call 11 years ago. Right after the telecast, Joe and Sophie became husband and wife, married by an Elvis impersonator in a quickie Las Vegas wedding.

Sophie has shown her love for Taylor in the past, showing there’s no bad blood when it comes to her man’s dating past. When she turned 22 on Feb. 21, 2018, she jammed along to Taylor’s song about the age. In an Instagram video the actress lip-synched the lyric, “I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 22.” Before that when TIME magazine put Taylor on the cover for its Silence Breakers 2017 Person of the Year, Sophie jumped to Taylor’s defense. The mag did it for Taylor taking a former DJ to court for groping her and she gave powerful and brave testimony. When one person on Twitter asked “Did we really need Taylor Swift in here though?” Sophie responded with a resounding, “yes.”

Sansa, Dany and Arya. Taylor Swift said fück GOT men I love that pic.twitter.com/3igZb4moZJ — L U C Y (@sansaswifts) May 9, 2019

Sansa stans when they found out Taylor Swift campaigns for Sansa on the Throne pic.twitter.com/sm5A5RpFR8 — ɾuɐ (@qitnsansaturner) May 9, 2019

Fans went nuts when Tay revealed she is a massive GOT fan and revealed to EW that the show was a huge inspiration for the songs on her reputation album. Sophie’s character was even behind one of the tunes. “‘I Did Something Bad’ I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger,” she told the publication. Not only that, she’s rooting for Sophie’s Sansa to take the Iron Throne when the series concludes on May 19. “Daenerys, Arya, or Sansa,” are her favorites. “But if I’m being realistic, I think Sansa has the skill set and the ability to delegate and put on a brave face but a stoic demeanor…Arya [would] be Hand of the King.” Needless to say, fans freaked on Twitter that Taylor is a Sansa-Stan.