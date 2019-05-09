Meghan Trainor Reveals Secrets Behind Her Weight Loss & Why She Loves Eating ‘Healthy Foods’ Now

Meghan Trainor is slaying lately, and the singer dished on her diet and exercise secrets with HollywoodLife. Find out how she revamped they way she eats and more in our exclusive interview.

Meghan Trainor is looking better than ever! While the singer, 26, is still all about that bass, she’s made a concentrated effort to work out more and eat healthier, and she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how that decision has made all the difference. “I’m working out! I’m trying to be healthy. I eat all Paleo and I learned smaller portions,” Meghan said at The Hustle premiere in Hollywood. It’s clear that Meghan has lost weight after changing her diet and exercise habits, but she’s not keeping track of that.

The Four judge explained that fitness is about more than a number on a scale. She’s going by how she feels. “I can’t get on that scale,” Meghan told us. “It’s like — you gain muscle weight and you’re like, ‘what’s going on?.’ So [I’m] just living life. I’m just trying to be happy and eating healthy foods. I know when I eat something bad I have a horrible stomach ache and it’s just poison. I can’t eat stuff like this!” It’s not about being some arbitrary weight — it’s about feeling her best and thriving! But looking fab is just a nice perk. Meghan slayed at the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10 in the most daring outfit: a plunging, white jumpsuit, fitted at the waist with a belt made of sparkly jewels.

She looked so beautiful, and the color was perfect, considering she had just tied the knot with husband Daryl Sabara. The “Me Too” singer and the Spy Kids alum, 26, married in December 2018, and she stunned in a princess-style wedding gown coated in sparkles. The otherwise traditional gown featured sheer panels on the bodice that flaunted her small waist. So pretty!

And at the iHeartRadio MMVAs back in August, she went with an even more daring look: a bra top and white pants! That outfit would be hard for anyone to pull off, and she did it with ease. Looking fab, girl!