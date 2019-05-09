Holly Conrad Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Having Affair With ProJared: ‘I’d Never Hurt Anyone’

Holly Conrad is not staying silent after Heidi O’Ferrall accused her of sleeping with her husband, ProJared. She denied the accusations to her fans in a lengthy message on Twitter.

Holly Conrad, aka YouTube’s Commander Holly, vehemently denies Heidi O’Ferrall‘s claims that she slept with her husband, fellow YouTuber ProJared. Holly took to Twitter just hours after Heidi launched her accusations, telling her 263,000 followers that she would never, ever sleep with a married man. “I understand some shit is going down on the Internet. If you want to believe a hyperbolic statement from someone you don’t know on the Internet with no previous background information and use it to demonize strangers, so be it,” Holly tweeted.

This isn’t anyone’s business but theirs… If it’s worth anything, you all know me. I’d never hurt anyone and I only want the best and happiness for those around me. If you’ve followed me for a long time, you know that. Gonna get off twitter for a while.” The controversy began when ProJared (real name Jared Knabenbauer) announced that he and his wife were getting a divorce. This was apparently news to Heidi. She launched into a Twitter thread about Jared was having an affair with Holly, and that she allegedly had “proof” of it.

“[I have] explicit conversations and photographs of their relationship, which he extensively lied to me about on many occasions,” Holly tweeted, going on to say that Jared “gaslit” her about the alleged affair with Holly, “insisting that the only thing wrong with our marriage was me.” Holly, who was formerly married to animator and Game Grumps contributor Ross O’Donovan, tweeted at Jared, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this.”

Holly did not address Heidi’s other claim, that Jared allegedly ran a Tumblr blog to exchange nude photos with fans, some of which were underage.