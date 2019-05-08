Shawn Mendes Strips Down To His Underwear In New Met Gala Prep Video & Fans Are Freaking

Shawn Mendes wasn’t afraid to show off his black boxer briefs in a video he filmed for ‘Vogue’ while getting dressed for his appearance at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6.

Shawn Mendes, 20, was a gorgeous sight to see when he wore nothing but a Grateful Dead T-shirt and black boxer briefs in a new Vogue video that shows him getting ready for his May 6 appearance at the prestigious 2019 Met Gala in New York. In the clip, Shawn can first be seen standing fully clothed in a shower as he jokingly invites the camera to come in and join him. The camera then shows him getting his hair done by his hairstylist as he describes how he tames his curls for special events before he works with his stylist to get dressed.Most of the time, Shawn is filmed from the torso up at the beginning of the prep video, allowing viewers to only see his shirt, but the camera soon pans down to reveal his underwear as he makes a joke. “Well, I’m going to be walking the Met in these underwear, that’s what I’m wearing,” he cheekily says while showing off his goods.

The video continues as Shawn then starts to get dressed in his dashing black Saint Laurent suit with white trim and sequins for the event after he boldy put some gold-colored streaks in his dark hair. The camera followed the singer all the way to the point where he was about to step on the red carpet of the Met Gala, and as always, he definitely made an impression.

Shawn’s eye-catching arrival at the gala was one of our favorites. The Canadian hunk got to sit next to huge stars like Demi Moore, 56, and her daughter Rumer Willis, 30, who he posed for pics with, when he was inside the historical venue, proving his own superstar status.