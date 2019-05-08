Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Ripped Abs & Pecs In New Calvin Klein Underwear Pics

We’re going to need ‘Stitches’ because our jaws are hanging on the floor after seeing Shawn Mendes in his Calvins. The singer jumped on the celebrity bandwagon of posing in the iconic underwear, and even Demi Lovato had to comment.

Justin Bieber, you may not be ready to hand over the “Prince of Pop” title to Shawn Mendes just yet — but it’s fair to let him be the “Prince of Calvins” now. Like Justin did in 2015, a 20-year-old Shawn bared his six-pack for a Calvin Klein underwear advertisement as he transitions into a more sexy image to match his maturing vocals. The “Stitches” singer shared the ad to Instagram on May 8, and his abs (pecs too) could not be ignored — click here to see the hunky photos. He posed in just a white pair of boxers in one photo, and gradually added more layers in the succeeding photos: a Calvin Klein T-shirt here, a denim jacket and unbuttoned jeans there. Still, there was plenty of muscle — even Demi Lovato noticed, who left three flaming emojis in the comments section.

Shawn’s underwear photos are a part of Calvin Klein’s #MyTruth campaign, which has attracted an impressive roster of ambassadors: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Noah Centineo, Indya Moore, Troye Sivan, Kevin Abstract, CHIKA and Yoo Ah-in. Calvin Klein released a video of the millenial/Gen Z dream team modeling various clothes, all to the hype beat of Billie’s new hit “Bad Guy.” Shawn especially embodied that title, since he was shirtless in the video — you can watch it above.

Shawn also sat down for a chat with Calvin Klein in another video, in which he offered advice to his creative peers. “The second you start to come up with things because you think that’s what people are going to like, is when you start to ruin your now,” the talented singer explained. Well said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Shawn in his underwear! He stripped down to his knickers for a behind-the-scenes Vogue video that showed him getting ready for the 2019 Met Gala, which was uploaded on May 8. The muscles are coming out — Shawn also flashed a lot of bicep in his new music video, “If I Can’t Have You,” which dropped on May 3!