Justin Bieber: Why He Skipped The 2019 Met Gala & Let Wife Hailey Baldwin Walk The Red Carpet Alone

Justin Bieber may have been a no-show at the 2019 Met Gala, but he had his reasons. HL was EXCLUSIVELY told why the Biebs stayed home while his wife hit the carpet.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the 2019 Met Gala carpet, but her hubby Justin Bieber, 25, was noticeably absent from her arm. So, where was he? HollywoodLife was EXCLUSIVELY told why Justin opted to stay home as the biggest fashion event of the year kicked off. “Justin is not a fan of the Met Gala,” a source close to the singer tells HL. “He has talked negatively about it in the past and why he doesn’t like it. It’s just something he isn’t interested in attending and even though Hailey went and he thought she looked incredible, he didn’t want to join her because again, he doesn’t like the event. He‘d rather let Hailey have all the attention on the night and experience all the glory from it because she actually likes the grandeur of it all. So for Justin, he feels he chose wisely because he didn’t have to go and still got to see how beautiful Hailey looked. Talk about a win win!” HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment.

Despite not being in attendance, Justin was sure to publicly rave over his lady’s outfit. The Biebs took to Instagram to share a sweet message about his wifey after she debuted her look. On his IG stories, he shared a photo of Hailey in her Met Ball dress, writing that she looked “stunning!” before adding “goo goo.” Could this be Justin’s nickname for Hailey?

Hailey looked stunning indeed. Mrs. Bieber is known for her classy style looks, but she unveiled a slightly more risqué look than usual to stay in line with this year’s ‘camp’ theme. The model wore a pale pink gown that showed some major skin thanks to the fact that it dipped low in the back. Hailey’s entire back was exposed in the striking gown! Plus, the Alexander Wang number featured strappy detailing in the back that gave off the appearance of a thong. She then headed to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala after-party in an overnight-inspired look. The stunner wore sequined shorts along with a loose-fitting white top that looked like a night shirt. Between her red carpet look, and her after-party look, Hailey slayed the night all on her own. However, our fingers are still crossed that we’ll see Hailey and Justin finally make their red carpet debut sooner than later!