Hailey Bieber Sparkles In Backless, Barbie Pink Gown At 2019 Met Gala

Hailey Baldwin made a grand entrance to the 2019 Met Gala in a glittering pink dress which featured an open back and a glamorous train.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, is always the picture of glamour on any red carpet, and that rang true as arrived to the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in style. The model stunned at the annual event, but still managed to still embody the theme of campy fashion in a dress that was a little more risque than she would usually wear. The wife of Justin Bieber wore a pale pink gown that showed some major skin thanks to the fact that it dipped low in the back. Hailey’s entire back was exposed in the striking gown! Sadly, we didn’t see the Biebs on her arm as she arrived.

A lot has changed in a year since Hailey arrived to the 2018 Met Gala with Shawn Mendes on her arm. Their appearance had everyone chattering about their potential romance, but of course, Hailey rekindled a relationship with her now hubby, Justin, just weeks later. However, she and Shawn certainly dressed to impress at the 2018 event. Hailey looked absolutely stunning, showing off her fabulous figure in an off-the-shoulder, pale blue gown which featured a sheer skirt and train.

This year’s Met Gala theme is ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’ so it’s no wonder that we’re seeing such extravagant looks hit the carpet. Campy fashion is all about boundary-breaking, exotic looks, and our favorite A-listers are nailing it. It’s only fitting that the 2019 gala is being co-hosted by two fashion pros: Lady Gaga and Harry Styles.

Hailey knocked this one right out of the park. We love that she she stayed true to herself in a gown that was elegant, but still pushed the envelope just enough.