Miley Cyrus Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Captioning A Met Gala Pic ‘Mommy & Daddy’

Miley Cyrus caused major speculation that she and husband Liam Hemsworth may be expecting their first child when she left what could be a cryptic caption on a May 6 pic.

Will Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth soon be known as “mommy” and “daddy”? The “Wrecking Ball” singer could have been indicating that when she captioned her recent couple pic! 26-year-old Miley shared the snapshot, which showed her and 29-year-old Liam looking amazing and being adorable during the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, and the caption was very interesting. “Daddy & Mommy,” it read.

Once Miley posted the pic, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment about their suspicion. “Is that a hint to something miley!… 😄” one fan commented. “Are you having a baby?” another asked. “is she pregnant?!?!” a third enthused. Others totally debunked the speculation though when they realized she also had a second pic, in which she was posing with actress Demi Moore, 56, in the post. These fans pointed out that she was most likely calling Liam “Daddy” and Demi “Mommy” as pet names.

Although Miley may not have a bun in the oven just yet, the speculation would totally make sense considering Liam’s recent interview with GQ Australia. In the interview, the hunky aussie opened up about wanting kids with Miley and even revealed he would like to have “10, 15, maybe 20,”. However, he also revealed that it might be some time before it happens. “Once we don’t have so many dogs,” he said. “You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being.”

Miley and Liam got married in a surprise wedding in Nashville, TN on Dec. 23, 2018. They first met while filming The Last Song in 2009 and soon embarked on an on-again, off-again relationship that included an engagement in 2012.