Liam Hemsworth Reveals He Wants ‘10, 15, Maybe 20’ Kids With Miley Cyrus & Poses For Sexy Pics In ‘GQ Australia’

Not only does Liam Hemsworth want a number of kids that would rival the Duggar family’s headcount, but he even revealed his ideal family timeline with Miley Cyrus.

Cue The Last Song soundtrack, because this love story is getting even better. Liam Hemsworth, 29, sees babies in his and Miley Cyrus’ future, and a lot of them — “10, 15, maybe 20,” Liam revealed in the May/June cover story of GQ Australia. But first, they have other responsibilities to take care of. When asked if he’s considering raising a family, Liam replied, “Once we don’t have so many dogs.” The Isn’t It Romantic star elaborated, “You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being.”

Fair enough. For now, Liam and Miley, 26, are enjoying the newlywed life, after they surprised fans with a private wedding ceremony in Dec. 2018. But Liam doesn’t think much has changed since he and Miley put a wedding ring on their longtime romance, which was confirmed in 2010. “It doesn’t change the relationship, it’s a more connected, deeper version of your relationship before you got married. But it’s still the same thing,” Liam explained to GQ.

He even reflected on where the magic happened: the set of The Last Song, the 2010 romantic film they co-starred in. “I was 18 when I met Miley. We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards, but we weren’t planning to have a wedding anytime soon,” Liam explained of their off-again, on-again relationship over the past 10 years.

Miley had just as kind words to say about her husband, three days after they packed on a healthy amount of PDA at the Avengers: Endgame premiere on April 22. “I’m literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now. Like, always has [SIC] been, always will be, but RN it’s EXTRA compulsive,” Miley gushed on Instagram on April 25.