Miley Cyrus Gushes About Husband Liam Hemsworth In Sweet Post: I’m ‘Freakishly Obsessed’ With Him

Miley Cyrus was absolutely here for Liam Hemsworth’s red carpet look at the ‘Avengers: Endgame’!

Marriage just suits these two! Even after tying the knot, Miley Cyrus, 26, is the biggest fan of Liam Hemsworth, 29. In addition to sharing a photo of Liam staring off while smiling on the red carpet for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at Los Angeles Convention Center on Apr. 22 on her Instagram story, she captioned the pic with water drop emojis, and wrote, “I’m literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now. Like, always has [SIC] been, always will be, but RN it’s EXTRA compulsive.”

We reported earlier how Miley’s brother Trace Cyrus and his fiance Taylor Sanders opened up to HollywoodLife on whether Miley was looking to start having kids with Liam anytime soon. “No,” Trace told us, as Taylor added, “She has no desire. I think she has so much ambition to do so much more in her career even though she’s done so much. It’s just not the time for her.”

Trace and Taylor also revealed how Miley and Liam have maintained their incredible relationship over so many years. “I think just trial and error,” Trace said. “They’ve been together since she was 16. It’s hard to break that bond.” Taylor added, “From an outsiders perspective, I’ve met them both, obviously. She’s just so cool and chill and down to earth and I feel like he’s like that too. They just fit perfectly together. They’re both just so cool and so nice and just down to earth people.” Miley and Liam got married in an intimate ceremony on Dec. 23, 2018.