Pastels & Glitter: Nicki Minaj, JLo & More Rock Dramatic Hair Transformations At Met Gala 2019

The 2019 Met Gala was full of outrageous looks & many of our fave stars opted for wild hair transformations. From Kylie Jenner’s lavender locks to JLo’s glitter hair piece – there were so many glam looks on the pink carpet.

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” brought about some of the most wild looks we have ever seen from celebrities. The theme “camp” means exaggeration, over-the-top, artificial and fake, and that’s exactly what the stars did when they arrived on the pink carpet at the event which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 6. Kylie Jenner, 21, arrived on the carpet looking flawless in head-to-toe purple, but it was her stunning lavender hair, done by hair stylist, Tokyo Stylez, that stole the show. Kylie is known for always switching up her hair colors, but this look may just be one of our faves as her hair was side parted and kept down in a long, sleek straight style. Meanwhile, later that evening, Kylie swapped her purple look for an all-blue ensemble at the after party. She switched her hair to a long, straight aqua wig, making her look like The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, 63, shocked everyone when she arrived in head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger, but donned a sleek platinum blonde bob, making her look unrecognizable.

One trend that stayed strong throughout the carpet was pastel hair, and side from Kylie, many other celebs tried the look out for themselves. Nicki Minaj, 36, of course tried the trend, as she changes hair colors often. Nicki rocked baby pink hair, throwing her locks up into a super slicked back high ponytail, leaving some wispies out to frame her face, and letting the super long ponytail flow in front of her. Nicki, like many other guest, chose to match her hair color to her dress.

Other stars who tried the pastel hair trend include Lucy Boynton, 25, who looked ethereal in her ensemble as she rocked a faded pastel blue hair color, as her hair was style in a short wavy bob with a floral headpiece on top. Mindy Kaling, 39, rocked a light pink/platinum blonde hue, styling her hair in long beachy waves, while Laverne Cox went full pastel blue, styling her hair in a sleek, middle-parted low bun.

Aside from pastel hair, another dramatic hair trend that stole the show was glitter headpieces. Jennifer Lopez, 49, rocked a full crystal hair piece that made it look like she had diamond hair, as none of her real hair showed. While Kim Kardashian, 38, rocked her hair real hair on the red carpet, but donned a metallic silver wig with an aqua died scalp for the after party later that evening. There were so many amazing dramatic hair looks from the 2019 Met Gala, and you can click through the gallery above to see them all.