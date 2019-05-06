Lindsey Vonn Looks Flawless In Green Bikini & White One-Piece In Miami: Which Looks Better?

Lindsey Vonn is having a fabulous time while vacationing in Miami & the blonde bombshell rocked two stunning swimsuits – which one looked better?

Olympic skier, Lindsey Vonn, 34, has been looking better than ever while on vacation in Miami with her hockey player boyfriend, P.K. Subban, 29. On Saturday, May 4, Lindsey hit the beach in a super sexy, revealing one-piece swimsuit. The blonde athlete looked toned in the crisp white bathing suit which featured a low-cut scoop neckline, while the sides were completely cut out, showing off major sideboob. Meanwhile, the front of the one-piece featured super high rise sides, putting her hips on full display. The back was also low cut, while the bottom featured a full thong bottom, putting her behind on full display. She topped her look off with bright blue metallic lens sunglasses and layered necklaces.

As if her one-piece wasn’t sexy enough, the Olympian headed to a pool party on Sunday, May 5, wearing a green bikini that put her insanely toned abs and figure on full display. The shiny olive green two-piece featured a super V-neckline top that showed off massive cleavage, while the bottoms featured a scrunched front cover, showing off a ton of skin. While the front was revealing in itself, the bottoms of her bikini were super cheeky, showing off her complete behind. Before stripping down into her bikini, Lindsey headed to the pool party wearing just the bikini top with a pair of high-waisted, white denim cutoff shorts and a pair of slide sandals.

Lindsey is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her fabulous figure. The blonde loves to flaunt her toned body in a slew of bikinis and is especially known for her sexy red carpet style.

Whenever Lindsey hits the red carpet, she can almost always be counted on for rocking some sort of sexy gown. Whether it’s a skintight dress with a plunging slit or a gown with gaping cutouts, Lindsey always looks super sexy.