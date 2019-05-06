‘GoT’ Fans Freaking Out After Noticing Starbucks Cup Left On Table During New Episode

In a celebration scene at Winterfell during the May 5 episode of ‘Game of Thrones,’ fans spotted a Starbucks cup on the table. Given that ‘GoT’ is set way before Starbucks came around, fans are losing it.

It’s the Starbucks cup seen around the world. After the Battle of Winterfell, Jon Snow and the rest of the survivors celebrated with a great feast. As Tormund is raving about Jon Snow’s heroics during the battle, Daenerys is off to the side looking jealous. When the camera pans to Daenerys, you can spot a Starbucks coffee cup on the table along with the goblets full of wine. Someone clearly forgot to hide the Starbucks cup before the cameras started rolling.

Fans caught on to the major error and began posting videos of it online. Some fans didn’t want to believe that a Starbucks cup — of all things — was left on the table during a scene, but videos confirmed it. “I can’t actually believe it’s true lmao there’s a Starbucks glass omg # GameofThrones,” one fan tweeted. Another tweeted, “my favorite show forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING.” At least the Night King didn’t take out the Starbucks in Winterfell. Fans even started calling Winterfell “Starkbucks.”

A small mistake on a big show that was quickly forgotten about after the events of the May 5 episode rolled out. Daenerys, Jon Snow, and more set out for King’s Landing to take on Cersei, who had big plans for them. Euron killed Rhaegael and Missandei was kidnapped. Tyrion tried to negotiate Missandei’s release, but it didn’t work. Missandei was executed in front of Tyrion, Daenerys, and Grey Worm in the final moments of the episode.

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Nick Gurrs (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019

Coffee in winterfell call it StarkBucks https://t.co/hUMM9MbZvL — Jack mull (@J4CKMULL) May 6, 2019

The next episode, airing May 12, will be the penultimate episode of the entire series. Let’s hope another Starbucks cup isn’t spotted on Euron’s ship or something. Game of Thrones season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.