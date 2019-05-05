‘Game Of Thrones’ Live Blog: Jon Snow, Arya & More Prepare To Head To King’s Landing

Now that the Battle of Winterfell is over and the Night King is defeated, it’s time to take down Cersei once and for all. Jon Snow, Daenerys, Arya, and more set their sights on King’s Landing in the May 5 episode of ‘Game of Thrones.’

The Night King chapter is over and now the main Game of Thrones foe is the only and only Cersei Lannister. The survivors of the Battle of Winterfell pick up the pieces after the brutal fight and prepare for the next one against the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Daenerys is not going to stop until she wins the Iron Throne, but Cersei’s not going to give it up without one hell of a fight.

Before heading south to fight Cersei, Daenerys and everyone else in the north will be honoring the ones they lost in the epic fight, including Jorah, Lyanna, Theon, Dolorous Edd, and more. Who will head to King’s Landing? Who will stay behind? What does Cersei have up her sleeve? The fight against Cersei is going to be just as gnarly as the one against the Night King. While the survivors have confronted death in the face, most of them have never faced Cersei. Keep refreshing as we update this live blog throughout the episode.

The episode begins with the funeral for everyone we lost in the Battle of Winterfell. Daenerys says her final goodbyes to her beloved Jorah, who gave his life for hers. She gives him a kiss and whispers something in his ear. Sansa cries over Theon’s dead body. She leaves her Stark pin on his chest. Jon Snow makes a speech at the funeral to honor those that fought and died for the living. Jon Snow, Sansa, Tormund, Daenerys, and others burn the bodies of the dead. They all watch as the flames engulf the bodies.

Afterward, everyone sits down to eat. Gendry asks The Hound if he knows where Arya is. The Hound tells Gendry to get his head out of the gutter. Gendry gets up to find Arya and Daenerys stops him. She acknowledges that he’s Robert Baratheon’s son and the look on Jaime’s face is pure shock. She legitimizes Gendry and makes him Lord Gendry Baratheon of Storm’s End. Everyone cheers for Gendry. Tyrion gives Daenerys kudos for her move with Gendry. “You’re not the only one who’s clever,” she says. Sansa knows there’s more to Daenerys legitimizing Gendry than just thanking him for being a hero. Tyrion notices the wheels turning in Sansa’s head.

Daenerys dubs Arya the hero of Winterfell, but Arya is nowhere to be found. Tormund is drinking like a fish and praising Jon Snow, which Daenerys does not like. Daenerys knows she doesn’t have the support of the people. She gets up and walks out. Jaime, Brienne, Tyrion, and Podrick play a drinking game. Tyrion brings up that Brienne is a virgin in front of Jaime. It’s super awkward. Brienne walks out and Jaime follows her. Tormund is left watching Brienne and Jaime head to the same place. He knows what’s about to happen between them.