Calum Hood Jokingly Calls Out Fans For Mocking Him As Only Single Member Of 5SOS

After 5 Seconds Of Summer Fans poked fun at Calum Hood for being single, he dished it right back. The boy band member had the perfect response to taunting Twitter fans!

After a number of his Twitter followers cracked jokes about his status as a single guy, Calum Hood, 23, gave them a taste of their own medicine. The 5SOS bassist is the last single member of the boy band, but he’s not about to take any flack for that. “Man y’all just as single as my ass is,” he wrote on May 5 in response to fans mocking him. Ouch.

We can hardly blame Calum for calling out his followers seeing as they did not hold back with their snide remarks! One viral tweet showed pics of the “5sos out & about w their significant others,” but depicted Calum standing alone with nothing but an iced coffee. Meanwhile, Ashton, Luke, and Michael were all portrayed smiling from ear to ear with their significant others. “Don’t worry Calum, we accept you and your single ass with open arms,” another fan joked.

However, after Calum clapped back, fans could hardly believe it. “This is so funny to me he really said I’ve had enough of y’all,” one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, the other 5SOS guys are all in serious relationships. Calum’s bandmate Michael got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Crystal Leigh, in January of 2019. Ashton appears to be dating his rumored girlfriend Kaitlin Blaisdell and Luke is in a committed relationship with Sierra Deaton.

Man y’all just as single as my ass is https://t.co/9wzNwUWniP — Calum Hood (@Calum5SOS) May 6, 2019

One thing is for sure, if Calum gets sick of being single, he has plenty of options out there. Dozens of fans made in known that they’re single as well in hopes that the rocker would take notice! “Someone give calum my number,” one fan publicly pleaded. Something tells us that Calum may be enjoying the single life for now, but it won’t stay that way for long.