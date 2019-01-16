5 Seconds Of Summer’s Michael Clifford Gets Engaged: See His Romantic Sunset Proposal

5SOS’ Michael Clifford got down on one knee in Bali and asked for Crystal Leigh’s hand in marriage! Read the guitarist’s incredibly sweet announcement, here.

Michael Clifford, lead guitarist of 5 Seconds of Summer, will have a forever muse to sing about — his new fiancée, Crystal Leigh! Michael, 23, surprised his longtime girlfriend with a proposal in Bali on Jan. 11, where they were celebrating their three-year anniversary as part of Guess’ #DestinationGuess Bali series, according to Us Weekly. The location was important, as Michael explained in an Instagram post five days after popping the question. “I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us,” he wrote on Jan. 16. “In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal. ❤️”

The 5SOS member accompanied the sweet message with two pictures of the proposal — you can see Crystal’s stunned face below! Michael knows his photo ops, because he got down on one knee against a gorgeous backdrop of a cotton candy sky. In a third picture, the engaged couple cuddle in a tent scattered with precious mementos that included “their first picture together, their first ‘I love you’ and their first anniversary,” Us Weekly continued to report. Crystal also uses it as an opportunity to flash her new diamond ring, courtesy of Michael.

But Michael and Crystal didn’t celebrate the engagement alone! A whole crew of friends made the trip to Bali, including actresses Crystal Westbrooks and Michele Maturo, and influencers Sommer Ray and Kylie Rae, the report added. The 5SOS member first linked up with Crystal, who boasts 644,000 followers on Instagram, in 2015. They haven’t been secretive with their relationship, as they often update their feeds with affectionate couple’s photos — as you can see in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

Michael may have hinted at the upcoming engagement as he rang in the new year! “2019 will be the best year of all of our lives ( ˘ ³˘)❤️,” he tweeted on Dec. 31, 2018, along with a selfie of him and Crystal. Congratulations, you two — now we’re expecting some lovey-dovey tracks fom 5S0S!