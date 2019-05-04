Sophie Turner: The ‘Romantic’ Reasons Why She Decided To Take Joe Jonas’ Last Name

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shocked fans with their surprise wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, and one of the ways Sophie’s tightening their bond is by taking his last name.

Sophie Turner, 23, will soon be known as Sophie Jonas and her reasons for the change are incredibly sweet. The Game of Thrones actress officially tied the knot with Joe Jonas, 29, in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, and now that they are husband and wife, she’s already taking action to put her new last name in place.

“Sophie feels it’s an honor to take Joe’s last name, she is so in love and giddy about being Mrs. Joe Jonas,” a source close to Sophie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s all in with Joe and wants her new name to signify her new life with him. It’s not something she felt she had to do, she absolutely wanted this. Not only is it something she traditionally always saw herself doing, she also feels it’s romantic.”

Sophie’s moniker change makes her the third wife in the Jonas brothers’ family to take on their surname. Kevin Jonas‘ wife, Danielle, 32, took the Jonas last name after their wedding in 2009, and Nick Jonas‘ wife, Priyanka Chopra, 36, added the last name to her own after their wedding in 2018. As it turns out, this is another reason Sophie wants to become Mrs. Jonas. She feels it will also strengthen the bond with her new sisters-in-law.

“She loves that she will share the same last name as her new sisters Priyanka and Danielle, it’s just one more fun bond,” the source continued. “Plus, down the road, when they have children she wants to have the same last name as them, so there are multiple reasons for her wanting to do this.”