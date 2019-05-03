Emily Ratajkowski Rips Her Jeans & Bares Her Butt In Wardrobe Malfunction — See Pic

Emily Ratajkowski loves to flaunt her bare butt in tiny thong bikinis. She’s now found another way to flash her flesh in Levi’s jeans with a massive rip across the behind.

Distressed jeans are always en vogue, but Emily Ratajkowski has found a new place to wear a rip. The 27-year-old claimed “accidents happen” when she showed off an Instagram pic of her booty in a pair of faded Levi’s jeans with a strategic tear across the bottom of her right butt cheek. As a result, her bare behind was on display for all of her fans to see. The May 3 photo showed her derriere making a break for it under the super tight denim and fans were totally there for it.

“Planned accident maybe 😂” one fan asked her about her “Accidents happen” caption. Another joked that ” btw guys I ripped my jeans and accidentally ended up with this look,” about how Emily just so happened to develop a rip that showed off her famous butt. Former Girls star Lena Dunham even chimed in, telling Em “I wanna go cheek2cheek with u.”

Em posted another pic showing the look the day prior, albeit a little farther away from the super zoomed in booty skin pic. She was seen sitting in a chair inside an office with the giant rip across the butt of her jeans as well as another big tear across her left knee. She captioned the photo “Business casual” where she also wore a black crop top that flaunted her super toned abs.

For the Gone Girl actress, the ripped jeans showing her butt cheek was almost modest. She has her own line of swimwear which features the tiniest of thong bikinis and is her own best spokesmodel. Emily’s Instagram is filled with photos of her baring her behind in swimsuits that many mortal women would never be able to pull off. But hey, they sure look good on her.