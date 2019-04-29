Lisa Vanderpump Cries At ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Amid ‘RHOBH’ Feud: ‘I Didn’t Do Well This Year’

The new ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion trailer has dropped and amidst the cast screaming and shouting at each other, a quiet and tearful Lisa Vanderpump reveals that she ‘didn’t do well this year.’

Lisa Vanderpump had a very tough year and it shows in the new promo trailer for the three part Vanderpump Rules reunion specials. She unexpectedly lost her beloved brother and only sibling Mark at age 59 in April of 2018 to what was later ruled to be a suicide by drug toxicity. Then she had so much drama involving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where the “puppygate” scandal led her to film most of the season apart from her co-stars. She also had the stress of opening her newest West Hollywood hotspot TomTom with co-stars Tom Schwartz, 36, and Tom Sandoval, 35. It seemed to all come pouring out at the VP Rules reunion as she’s seen crying and admitting “I have feelings too and I didn’t do well this year.”

It’s one of Lisa’s few appearances in the one minute and 58 second trailer that is so drama filled with VP Rules cast mates literally screaming at the top of their lungs in anger at each other. At one point Lisa’s so appalled by what’s going on around her that she tells her employee co-stars “This is going too far.” In one of the only light moments in the trailer, the 58-year-old is in the opening scene talking to her beloved dog Giggy, asking him “Is there anything you need to work out today? Is there anything you need to talk about? C’mon, you must have some issues?”

Her pup did’t have any problems, but everyone else sure does. James Kennedy and Jax Taylor nearly come to blows and need to be separated by host Andy Cohen. “You wanna talk about my dad? You wanna talk about my dad?” Jax tells him in a heated voice while getting out of his chair and heading towards James, who rises to his feet as well at the two circle each other. Jax eventually heads back to his chair as he shouts as James, “Your stupid f**king girlfriend is useless,” referring to lady Raquel Leviss.

Part one airs at 9pm ET/PT, May 6 on Bravo and according to the network will center around “Brittany’s surprising engagement, the rap that ended James’ friendship with Jax, and the trials and tribulations of Tom and Tom’s first year in business with Lisa Vanderpump. James’s girlfriend Raquel Leviss answers questions about her boyfriend’s alleged infidelity, while Jax and James go head to head over vicious Twitter allegations, and Scheana confronts Lala about hiding her true life and relationship.” We can’t wait!