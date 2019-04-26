‘Avengers: Endgame’: Fans Confused Over Katherine Langford’s Role In Movie

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is out now and fans are wondering who exactly Katherine Langford is playing in the film. She was cast in Oct. 2018, but she doesn’t appear to be in the film.

Katherine Langford, 22, reportedly joined the cast of Avengers: Endgame in Oct. 2018 so fans were keeping an eye out for her character reveal when watching the movie, which is out worldwide now. Fans were left confused when she didn’t appear to be in the 3-hour film at all. “Okay so I saw # AvengerEndgame today but I don’t remember seeing # KatherineLangford in the movie and she wasn’t in credits?! So I guess she isn’t appearing anymore?! But my question is why? Or what happened,” one fan tweeted. Another fan tweeted, “WHERE WAS KATHERINE LANGFORD.”

The 13 Reasons Why star did answer a fan question about Avengers: Endgame on her Instagram Story. The fan asked, “What is your character in AVENGERS ENDGAME.” Katherine responded with, “…” Now that is the definition of a cryptic answer. There’s a lot going on in Avengers: Endgame so it’s possible that Katherine’s scenes got cut for now and will appear in a future Marvel film. HollywoodLife has reached out to Katherine’s reps for comment.

Marvel never officially confirmed Katherine’s casting, but multiple outlets reported that she did have a role in the film. When the news broke, fans started theorizing who she could play in Avengers: Endgame. The characters included Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie, Kate Bishop, Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan, and more.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from over. Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be released on July 2, will close out Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase 4 is expected to be announced soon, so maybe we’ll learn more about Katherine’s character when that announcement is made. In addition to whatever is going on with Endgame, Katherine is starring in the upcoming series Cursed on Netflix, a re-imagining of the Lady in the Lake myth from Frank Miller.