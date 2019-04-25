Watch
Kendall Jenner Reveals She Believes In Love At first Sight & Tells Fans Why – Watch

Kendall Jenner spoke with big sister Kourtney Kardashian for her new project, Poosh! Kendall opened up about falling in love.

Kendall Jenner, 23, had a discussion with Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on Poosh, in which the young model talked about her passions in life. Kendall related her love of horses and modeling – which she had a feeling in her that was “undeniable” – to falling in love. “I am very much someone who, I fall in love with someone – I’m like love-at-first-sight type of person,” Kendall said. “I know I’m gonna fall in love with you the second that I meet you.”

“I have this overwhelming feeling,” Kendall continued, while she and Kourt ate salads and tea from family fave Health Nut. “And that doesn’t happen a lot for me. I am not the kind of person who can, like, gradually fall in love with someone. I don’t know how that’s supposed to go. I don’t understand that.”

“So I think it’s the same thing for me, with like, kind of knowing what I like want to do or what I like,” she added. “I’m a really straightforward person when it comes to that.” But Kendall also admitted there are times when she’s unsure or there isn’t clarity in certain situations. “I would never say that I always have it together. Or I always know what’s going on.”

Kendall continued, “I go through moments of, like, not knowing and being unsure. And like what do I want to do next? About life, about work sometimes. I think everyone goes through those moments.” We think you’re doing pretty great Kendall – the young star has walked the runway for big-name brands like Alexander Wang, Donna Karan, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, and more. She is also on the family reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and has a partnership with acne brand Proactiv, too. We’re rooting for you, Kendall!