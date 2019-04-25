Towanda & Traci Braxton Reveal Whether Toni’s Really Engaged To Birdman

Traci and Towanda Braxton stopped by HollywoodLife’s NY offices and they didn’t hold back about anything — their love loves, Towanda’s disdain for feet, Traci’s love for kissing her man on the mouth… and, their sister Toni’s relationship status!

So little is known about Toni Braxton and Birdman’s relationship that not even her sisters can keep up. The two got engaged sometime around February 2018. But, between cryptic posts on social media and split rumors, it’s unclear exactly where the couple stands these days. “We don’t know, sorta!”, Towanda and Traci Braxton said about Toni’s relationship while on the HollywoodLife podcast. [Listen to the full podcast HERE].

“Listen, we’re in this together guys, okay,” Towanda continued, as Traci gave a nod of approval. “We know that they’re together, sorta, kinda, maybe. If they get married, we’re just going to be there. I just told Toni, ‘Just let me know what your date is and then I’ll show up.’ Because, I’m not planning anything ever again.” The sisters vowed that more will be revealed on this season [6] of Braxton Family Values, which airs every Thursday at 9 PM ET WEtv.

Birdman and Toni dated for about two years before they became engaged. While it’s unclear exactly when Birdman initially popped the question, Toni tweeted an “announcement” that she was engaged at the end of February in 2018. The two went public with their romance when they appeared at the BET Awards together in 2016.

Traci [L] and Towanda Braxton [R] for HollywoodLife. (Photo Credit: Amanda Jones)

Everything seemed fine between the pair until New Year’s when they both shared cryptic messages on social media, which hinted at a breakup. However, they never confirmed a split. In late January, fans were surprised to see Birdman surprise Toni at one of her concerts, where she embraced him and took him backstage. But, the status of their relationship still remained in limbo.

Nonetheless, the rapper did shed some light on the situation during a recent interview, where he denied that they ended things. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, March 29, Birdman admitted that he wasn’t sure where anyone got the idea that they had split. Meanwhile, Toni has yet to speak out about anything.

While both Towanda and Traci stopped by the HollywoodLife offices to preview Braxton Family Values, the sisters also filled us in on their own solo projects. Towanda has a new movie, It’s Major, coming out this summer, which she says is “a really fun, feel-good movie.” The singer and actress has her first on-screen kiss in the film. Towanda also has a polish line, “T. Braxton Nails”, in partnership with Adam Tran, whose family created nail tips. “T. Braxton Nails” will be available in 126 salons this August.

Meanwhile, Traci’s latest album titled, On Earth, is out now. The first single off the record, “Lifeline”, was inspired by her relationship with her husband. “‘Lifeline'” is talking about, it can be your sisters, your boyfriend, your husband, your best friend — whoever is your lifeline,” she explained. “When things are down, this person is there for you. You basically would die for this person.” Traci also has her very own whiskey line, called “Black Cowboy Whiskey,” which she describes as “sexy and delicious!”