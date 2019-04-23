Vinny Guadagnino Admits He’s Slept With Over 500 Women — I Feel ‘Disgusting’ But I’ve Had A ‘Good Time’

‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino has made a stunning admission about his private life, by sharing the ‘body count’ of the number of women that he’s had sex with over the years.

Vinny Guadagnino, 31, estimates that he’s slept with over 500 women in the 10 years since he first became a celebrity thanks to the original Jersey Shore series. The New Yorker made the stunning admission during an April 16 appearance on the Boomer & Gio radio show on WFAN-AM. Vinny, who did the interview to promote his new MTV series Double Shot of Love, was happy to talk about his sex life and “body count.”

The hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti couldn’t resist probing, asking the reality TV star if he’d slept with over 100, 200 or 500 women. Vinny said “yeah” to the first and “probably” to the second and third figures that were touted. But, he eventually admitted that he just doesn’t know and that the total is somewhere between 500 and 1,000. “I really have no idea,” Vinny said. “I feel disgusting right now. It’s been 10 years. I’ve had a good time.”

The Double Shot of Love star tried to explain exactly how he racked up that number. “You’ve got to understand, so I’ve done these club appearances when I was on the show,” he said, referring to the original Jersey Shore series. “So, like three nights a week you’re in a different city, traveling around the country, things happen.”

These days, however, Vinny’s not so keen to indulge in bed-hopping, even though his new show involves him and fellow Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D (whose real name is Paul DelVecchio), 38, living in a house with 20 women and going on dates with them. “But I’ve slowed down a lot,” he said on Boomer & Gio. “Like now I’m going back to my room. I wanna watch Netflix. I wanna just chill. I don’t wanna be in bed with somebody if I don’t want to wake up to them the next day and talk to them.”

He also noted that his change in attitude is a natural progression. “I’m all about what I naturally feel,” he said. “And, I’m not gonna lie, I used to party like crazy. Now, I wanna be in bed by 10 o’clock. I hate drinking regularly now. I like doing it once in a while. I hate the hangovers… I’ve naturally taken that progression of slowing down.”