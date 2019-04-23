Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 4, Sings & Shows Off Her Driving Skills In Adorable New Video

Royalty Brown is growing up right before our eyes, and from this new video, it looks like she’s following right in her dad’s footsteps toward being an entertainer!

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty Brown, 4, is his mini-me! Not only does she look exactly like him, but she takes after him when it comes to a love of singing and dancing, too. The singer’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, shared an adorable new video of Royalty on Instagram on April 22, and in it, the four-year-old can be heard singing a song she appears to have made up. Royalty skips around the backyard while singing the tune, and even gets behind the wheel of a pink Barbie care to drive around while continuing to sing.

Of course, she looked too cute for words, as well. In the video, Royalty wore what looks like a school girl uniform, complete with red plaid skirt, white shirt and suspenders. She also rocked a pair of glasses and a red and white tie, with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail. Chris has shared several videos of Royalty dancing over the years, so it’s no secret that she has the entertainer gene in her blood, but this singing video takes things to a whole new level! Plus, Royalty also as the fashion bug, and is always dressed in the cutest outfits ever. Chris shared a photo of her on Easter Sunday, in which she wore a high-waisted pink skirt and matching Moschino top. So chic!

The shocking news that Chris had fathered a child broke at the beginning of 2015 when Royalty was nine months old. The baby’s mother is Nia Guzman, who Chris had a fling with the year before. At the time, he was dating Karrueche Tran, but she did not find out he had cheated on until it became public that Chris was a father.

Chris and Nia share joint custody of Royalty. She tried to obtain full custody in 2016, but a judge ruled in Chris’ favor to keep their joint agreement in place. In 2018, Nia filed a request to have Chris pay her more monthly child support, due to his high annual income. The pair hashed out a deal in November, which “significantly increased” Chris’ payments to Nia, although the exact amount was not revealed. He also reportedly agreed to pay for Nia’s legal fees and buy her a home.