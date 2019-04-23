Renee Zellweger Channels Sharon Stone In ‘Basic Instinct’ In Her Sexy New Show ‘What/If’ — See Pic

It was the sexy scene that caused jaws to drop and eyebrows to rise. In pics from her new Netflix drama ‘What/If,’ Renee Zellweger mirrors the unforgettable, racy ‘Basic Instinct’ police interrogation.

Sitting in a chair, wearing a short white dress that shows off her toned legs in a promotional pic for her new Netflix drama, Renee Zellweger looks like another classic celluloid blonde. Her character’s called Anne. The show’s called What/If. But the 49-year-old seems to be channeling Sharon Stone’s very racy scene from the 1992 thriller, Basic Instinct.

The scene, which caused headlines around the world, features a panty-less Sharon Stone crossing and uncrossing her legs while she’s being interrogated by cops. While there’s no suggestion that Renee’s character will do anything quite so scandalous, What/If teases that the sexy new drama will also be tantalizing. In the trailer, which Netflix released on April 23, Renee strolls through a steamy, glamorous party filled with beautiful people getting up close and personal over drinks. Her character narrates the scene, saying, “What if I made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse, for anything and anyone? To be yours, for the taking. The players are all arranged. What would you risk for a chance to have it all? Welcome to the game.”

The show premieres on May 24 and details of the plotline are scant, but Netflix describes it as a “neo-thriller series” about a “pair of cash-strapped newlyweds” who accept a “lucrative but morally dubious offer from a mysterious female benefactor.” The plotline sounds similar to another ‘90s hit flick, Indecent Proposal in which Robert Redford’s wealthy stranger offers married couple Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore $1 million if the wife will spend the night with him.

These similarities were not missed by at least one devoted Netflix fan. “The poster looks like a ‘90s movie poster,” the person tweeted. Meanwhile, other people on social media were just excited to see that Renee will be in a new project. What/If also stars Castle Rock’s Jane Levy and Glee actor Blake Jenner.