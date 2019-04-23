See Pic
Hollywood Life

Renee Zellweger Channels Sharon Stone In ‘Basic Instinct’ In Her Sexy New Show ‘What/If’ — See Pic

Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Renee Zellweger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Renee Zellweger 'Bridget Jones's Baby' film premiere, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2016
Renee Zellweger 'Bridget Jones's Baby' film premiere, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2016 WEARING SCHIAPARELLI SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL 5745159p* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Senior Editor

It was the sexy scene that caused jaws to drop and eyebrows to rise. In pics from her new Netflix drama ‘What/If,’ Renee Zellweger mirrors the unforgettable, racy ‘Basic Instinct’ police interrogation.

Sitting in a chair, wearing a short white dress that shows off her toned legs in a promotional pic for her new Netflix drama, Renee Zellweger looks like another classic celluloid blonde. Her character’s called Anne. The show’s called What/If. But the 49-year-old seems to be channeling Sharon Stone’s very racy scene from the 1992 thriller, Basic Instinct.

The scene, which caused headlines around the world, features a panty-less Sharon Stone crossing and uncrossing her legs while she’s being interrogated by cops. While there’s no suggestion that Renee’s character will do anything quite so scandalous, What/If teases that the sexy new drama will also be tantalizing. In the trailer, which Netflix released on April 23, Renee strolls through a steamy, glamorous party filled with beautiful people getting up close and personal over drinks. Her character narrates the scene, saying, “What if I made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse, for anything and anyone? To be yours, for the taking. The players are all arranged. What would you risk for a chance to have it all? Welcome to the game.”

The show premieres on May 24 and details of the plotline are scant, but Netflix describes it as a “neo-thriller series” about a “pair of cash-strapped newlyweds” who accept a “lucrative but morally dubious offer from a mysterious female benefactor.” The plotline sounds similar to another ‘90s hit flick, Indecent Proposal in which Robert Redford’s wealthy stranger offers married couple Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore $1 million if the wife will spend the night with him.

Renee Zellweger What If
A still from Renee Zellweger’s new drama series, ‘What If.’ (Courtesy of Netflix)
Renee Zellweger What If
Sharon Stone wore a white mini dress in the interrogation scene from the 1992 film ‘Basic Instinct’ as well. (Courtesy of TriStar Pictures)

These similarities were not missed by at least one devoted Netflix fan. “The poster looks like a ‘90s movie poster,” the person tweeted. Meanwhile, other people on social media were just excited to see that Renee will be in a new project. What/If also stars Castle Rock’s Jane Levy and Glee actor Blake Jenner.