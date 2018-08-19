Renee Zellweger looked incredibly young and fresh-faced on Aug. 18 when she stepped out in casual attire and no makeup for a dinner with friends in Los Angeles.

Renee Zellweger, 49, took some time out to attend a dinner with friends at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Aug. 18 and she looked half her age! The award-winning actress went casual in a dark gray long-sleeved tee and jeans and wore an orange baseball cap for the outing. She also opted to go without makeup which helped to reflect her stunning, flawless complexion. The blonde beauty accessorized with a blue cross-body bag as she smiled while walking in and out of the popular dining location.

In addition to her ageless beauty, Renee’s been in the headlines for her exciting upcoming television comeback in the Netflix series What/If. The 10-episode drama series is from Mike Kelley and producer Robert Zemeckis and is about “the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things,” according to Netflix. There hasn’t been a release date announced yet but Renee’s sure to be busy doing what she does best in the series.

Whether she’s acting on a project or not, Renee’s one of many stars who has gotten a lot of attention from her changing looks over the years. She recently caused a stir when her face looked different during some public appearances and although people speculated about whether or not she had surgery on her eyes, Renee set the record straight when she denied that she altered her face in any way.

We can’t wait to see Renee on the small screen again. Whether she’s in a drama or comedy, she always knows how to share her talents in the best ways and her characters are incredibly memorable! It’s sure to be amazing!