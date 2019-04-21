‘American Idol’: Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon Reveals If His Parents Will Ever Attend The Show To Support Him

The difficult history between Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and his parents has been a major storyline on this season of ‘American Idol,’ and he opened up to us EXCLUSIVELY about whether or not they’ve been supporting him on the show.

Ever since his American Idol audition, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon has been open and honest about the difficulties he’s had connecting with his religious parents since coming out as gay. However, during the show’s April 15 episode, he revealed that he had recently spent some time with his mom and dad during a family member’s wedding, and they all seemed super happy together. He admitted that they’ll always have their differences, but it looks like a lot of the tension between them has been buried — because Jeremiah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his parents will be coming to the show to support him in the coming weeks.

“They already have their tickets to come out later this month,” Jeremiah revealed. “I am doing my best with each round, so hopefully I’ll still be around. They’ve always wanted to be there for my performances, and now they have an opportunity to see it. This is a huge step and I am really excited that we are all on this journey together. I know so many people experiencing the same things, and it’s so exciting to come out on the other side of this struggle together. That means more to me than anything!”

Although Jeremiah’s storyline on Idol depicted his relationship with his parents as a total falling out, he did reveal in a previous interview that that wasn’t exactly the case. “I’ve never said that my parents have rejected me or don’t accept me as me, their son,” he told Out magazine. “It’s not like they totally outcasted me. I was living with my parents, and our differences caused me to decide to make an alternative living situation for myself. We still love each other no matter what.”

Jeremiah was voted into the Top 10 on Idol last week, and will sing to move on in the competition during Disney Night on the upcoming April 21 episode. Last week, he received praise from Elton John after he sang one of the legendary singer’s songs in the Top 14. “Elton John is an idol of mine,” Jeremiah said in our interview. “I wanted to do the song justice. To get those comments from such a legend is such an honor. There is more momentum now, and I feel like I have Elton John in my corner. That is wild and nerve-wracking!”