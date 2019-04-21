Emily Ratajkowski wore an Easter bunny outfit that’s to die for (and to dye for, if you haven’t participated in an Easter egg hunt yet).

It’s Easter, which means in addition to stars celebrating the holiday at services, lunches and dinners, some celebs are wearing some of the cutest and sexiest bunny outfits. Want to see one of the best Easter-themed looks? Look no further than Emily Ratajkowski‘s Instagram. In addition to sharing several photos of her Easter costume, which featured white lingerie, a black corset and bunny ears, Emily wrote in the caption, “My eternal Easter vibe.” Same, Emily. Same. Check out Emily’s festive outfit here!

In Dec., Emily talked to Vogue Australia about those detractors who would wish to police what she wears. “The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalising [sic] on my sexiness,” she told the mag. “But I don’t really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me.”

In an interview with ELLE in Feb., Emily talked about what she tells herself when she’s not feeling confident. “Give yourself a break,” Emily admitted. “This is a message that’s super important to me. I feel like women, and young women especially, are just so hard on themselves and constantly comparing themselves. I don’t know if I see that as much with men, certainly not physically. I think that you really want to be the sexiest, the smartest, the most hardworking—the everything. And that’s great that those are the things that we all want. But it’s also important to realize we’re human beings, and you’re not always going to be all the things that you want to be in every given moment.